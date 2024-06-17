Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division engage in a spirited flag football tournament at Bowerman Track during Mountainfest on Fort Drum, New York, June 18, 2024. Playing team sports enhances teamwork, unit cohesion, and healthy competition among Soldiers, vital elements for a strong and unified division. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mason Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 18:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928087
|VIRIN:
|240618-A-AO831-6081
|Filename:
|DOD_110393841
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mountain Fest 2024 Day 2, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
