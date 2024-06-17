Mountain Fest 2024 Day 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/928086" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division compete in the kickball tournament at Cool Fields during the week-long Mountainfest celebration, June 18, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Participating in team sports like kickball promotes unit cohesion, teamwork, and a healthy competitive spirit, while also providing a fun and engaging way for Soldiers to relieve stress and build camaraderie. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)