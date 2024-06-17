Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division compete in the tug-o-war tournament at Bowerman Track during the week-long Mountain Fest celebration, June 18, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Teams with the most points between all events will compete in the championship event to win the Commander’s Cup trophy. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 18:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|928084
|VIRIN:
|240618-A-GW675-3656
|Filename:
|DOD_110393817
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mountain Fest 2024 Day 2, by SPC Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT