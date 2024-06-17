Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mountain Fest 2024 Day 2

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Video by Spc. Samuel Bonney 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division take to the field for the soccer tournament at Bowerman Track, part of the Mountainfest celebration on Fort Drum, New York, June 18, 2024. Team sports events such as this promote teamwork, boost morale, and strengthen inter-unit camaraderie, key components of military effectiveness. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 18:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928082
    VIRIN: 240618-A-GW675-1476
    Filename: DOD_110393800
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mountain Fest 2024 Day 2, by SPC Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

