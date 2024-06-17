Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division take part in the flag football tournament at Bowerman Track, kicking off the week-long Mountainfest celebration on Fort Drum, New York, June 18, 2024. Team sports events are crucial for fostering camaraderie, building trust, and enhancing competitive spirit within and between units. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 18:20
|Category:
|Package
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
This work, Mountain Fest 2024 Day 2, by SPC Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
