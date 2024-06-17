Mountain Fest 2024 Day 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/928081" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division take part in the flag football tournament at Bowerman Track, kicking off the week-long Mountainfest celebration on Fort Drum, New York, June 18, 2024. Team sports events are crucial for fostering camaraderie, building trust, and enhancing competitive spirit within and between units. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)