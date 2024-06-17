Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division compete in the softball tournament at Cool Fields during the week-long Mountain Fest celebration, June 18, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Team sports events such as this enhance camaraderie, boost morale, and encourage healthy competition among units, fostering a sense of unity and helping Soldiers develop important skills such as communication and strategic thinking. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 18:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|928080
|VIRIN:
|240618-A-GW675-5776
|Filename:
|DOD_110393794
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mountain Fest 2024 Day 2, by SPC Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
