    Vehicle Recovery B-Roll

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Video by Sgt. Marie Bryant 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from 777th Aviation Support Battalion conduct vehicle recovery training at Robinson Maneuver Training Center, Ark., June 11, 2024. This training ensures the Soldiers are up to date on the processes of responding to a downed vehicle and successfully recover it in a specified time.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 17:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928079
    VIRIN: 240611-Z-YO076-2002
    Filename: DOD_110393772
    Length: 00:06:01
    Location: ARKANSAS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vehicle Recovery B-Roll, by SGT Marie Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

