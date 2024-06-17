Vehicle Recovery B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from 777th Aviation Support Battalion conduct vehicle recovery training at Robinson Maneuver Training Center, Ark., June 11, 2024. This training ensures the Soldiers are up to date on the processes of responding to a downed vehicle and successfully recover it in a specified time.