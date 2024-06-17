Soldiers from 777th Aviation Support Battalion conduct vehicle recovery training at Robinson Maneuver Training Center, Ark., June 11, 2024. This training ensures the Soldiers are up to date on the processes of responding to a downed vehicle and successfully recover it in a specified time.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 17:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928079
|VIRIN:
|240611-Z-YO076-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_110393772
|Length:
|00:06:01
|Location:
|ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Vehicle Recovery B-Roll, by SGT Marie Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
