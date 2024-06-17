777th Aviation Support Battalion conducts a tactical vehicle recovery training at Camp Robinson, Ark., June 11, 2024. The Soldiers deployed a HMMWV into the deep mud pit and worked together to extract it within a strict timeline.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 16:58
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|928072
|VIRIN:
|240612-Z-YO076-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110393675
|Length:
|00:04:54
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
