Soldiers of the 777th Aviation Support Battalion (ASB) and 1-114th Security & Support (S&S) Battalion work together to support Soldiers with hot breakfast and hot lunch during two-week annual training at Robinson Maneuver Training Center, Ark., June 2-17., 2024. These Culinary Specialists (92G) prepared and served over 3700 meals over the 15-day period. The culinary specialists of 777th ASB and 1-1114th S&S are passionate about their jobs and it shows in their long hours, dedication, and positive attitudes while they work to feed the Soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 16:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928063
|VIRIN:
|240617-Z-YO076-2004
|Filename:
|DOD_110393449
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Field Feeding B-Roll, by SGT Marie Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT