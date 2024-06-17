Field Feeding B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of the 777th Aviation Support Battalion (ASB) and 1-114th Security & Support (S&S) Battalion work together to support Soldiers with hot breakfast and hot lunch during two-week annual training at Robinson Maneuver Training Center, Ark., June 2-17., 2024. These Culinary Specialists (92G) prepared and served over 3700 meals over the 15-day period. The culinary specialists of 777th ASB and 1-1114th S&S are passionate about their jobs and it shows in their long hours, dedication, and positive attitudes while they work to feed the Soldiers.