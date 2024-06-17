Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Field Feeding B-Roll

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Video by Sgt. Marie Bryant 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers of the 777th Aviation Support Battalion (ASB) and 1-114th Security & Support (S&S) Battalion work together to support Soldiers with hot breakfast and hot lunch during two-week annual training at Robinson Maneuver Training Center, Ark., June 2-17., 2024. These Culinary Specialists (92G) prepared and served over 3700 meals over the 15-day period. The culinary specialists of 777th ASB and 1-1114th S&S are passionate about their jobs and it shows in their long hours, dedication, and positive attitudes while they work to feed the Soldiers.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 16:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928063
    VIRIN: 240617-Z-YO076-2004
    Filename: DOD_110393449
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US

