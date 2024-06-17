Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Downed Aircraft Recovery Training B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Video by Sgt. Marie Bryant 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Detachment 1, Bravo Company, 777th Aviation Support Battalion conduct a Downed Aircraft Recovery Team Sticks Training Exercise for Military Essential Task List evaluation at Robinson Maneuver Training Center, Ark., June 14, 2024. This training will increase overall combat readiness, refine team leading abilities, and instill trust and confidence of equipment and personnel within the 77th Theater Aviation Brigade.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 15:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928058
    VIRIN: 240617-Z-YO076-2005
    Filename: DOD_110393335
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Downed Aircraft Recovery Training B-Roll, by SGT Marie Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT