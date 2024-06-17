Downed Aircraft Recovery Training B-Roll

Detachment 1, Bravo Company, 777th Aviation Support Battalion conduct a Downed Aircraft Recovery Team Sticks Training Exercise for Military Essential Task List evaluation at Robinson Maneuver Training Center, Ark., June 14, 2024. This training will increase overall combat readiness, refine team leading abilities, and instill trust and confidence of equipment and personnel within the 77th Theater Aviation Brigade.
