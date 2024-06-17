Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Warrior Tasks B-Roll

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. Marie Bryant 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from 2nd Battalion 153rd Infantry Regiment conduct Army Warrior Tasks consisting of different types of reconnaissance on Robinson Maneuver Training Center, Ark., June 9, 2024. Teams are split up to create terrain models and brief their teams before being graded on their briefs by their senior NCO's (Non-Commissioned Officers). They are required to create an area and route reconnaissance plan. Every member of the team is required to successfully brief one another as well as perform as a team leader in the event of casualties.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 14:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928054
    VIRIN: 240616-Z-YO076-2004
    Filename: DOD_110393232
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Warrior Tasks B-Roll, by SGT Marie Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

