Army Warrior Tasks B-Roll

Soldiers from 2nd Battalion 153rd Infantry Regiment conduct Army Warrior Tasks consisting of different types of reconnaissance on Robinson Maneuver Training Center, Ark., June 9, 2024. Teams are split up to create terrain models and brief their teams before being graded on their briefs by their senior NCO's (Non-Commissioned Officers). They are required to create an area and route reconnaissance plan. Every member of the team is required to successfully brief one another as well as perform as a team leader in the event of casualties.