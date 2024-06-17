Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. Marie Bryant 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment, conduct Army Warrior Tasks consisting of different types of reconnaissance at Robinson Maneuver Training Center, Ark., June 9, 2024. Spc. Benjamin Smith-Atuna and Spc. John Yaeger explains the importance of their training and the comradery within their team.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 14:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928044
    VIRIN: 240618-Z-YO076-2003
    Filename: DOD_110393139
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Army Warrior Tasks, by SGT Marie Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

