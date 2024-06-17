Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment, conduct Army Warrior Tasks consisting of different types of reconnaissance at Robinson Maneuver Training Center, Ark., June 9, 2024. Spc. Benjamin Smith-Atuna and Spc. John Yaeger explains the importance of their training and the comradery within their team.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 14:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|928044
|VIRIN:
|240618-Z-YO076-2003
|Filename:
|DOD_110393139
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Warrior Tasks, by SGT Marie Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT