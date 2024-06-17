Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota displays airlift proficiency during Valiant Shield 24

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.15.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing, 320th Special Tactics Squadron, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade conduct airlift operations to meet objectives for exercise Valiant Shield 24 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 15, 2024. VS24 is a multinational, biennial field training exercise focused on integration of joint training in a multi-domain environment. As the primary airlift hub for the Indo-Pacific, the 374th AW provided crucial aerial support to joint and international partners involved in the exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 03:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927974
    VIRIN: 240615-F-ID959-1001
    Filename: DOD_110391377
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    This work, Yokota displays airlift proficiency during Valiant Shield 24, by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Air Forces

    C-130J Super Hercules

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    Airlift
    Interoperability
    JGSDF
    Valiant Shield 24
    VS 24

