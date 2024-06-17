U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing, 320th Special Tactics Squadron, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade conduct airlift operations to meet objectives for exercise Valiant Shield 24 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 15, 2024. VS24 is a multinational, biennial field training exercise focused on integration of joint training in a multi-domain environment. As the primary airlift hub for the Indo-Pacific, the 374th AW provided crucial aerial support to joint and international partners involved in the exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 03:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927974
|VIRIN:
|240615-F-ID959-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110391377
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Yokota displays airlift proficiency during Valiant Shield 24, by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pacific Air Forces
C-130J Super Hercules
US Pacific Command (USPACOM)
LEAVE A COMMENT