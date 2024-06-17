Yokota displays airlift proficiency during Valiant Shield 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing, 320th Special Tactics Squadron, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade conduct airlift operations to meet objectives for exercise Valiant Shield 24 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 15, 2024. VS24 is a multinational, biennial field training exercise focused on integration of joint training in a multi-domain environment. As the primary airlift hub for the Indo-Pacific, the 374th AW provided crucial aerial support to joint and international partners involved in the exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)