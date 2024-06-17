Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mountain Fest Day 1

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Video by Spc. Mason Nichols 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division engage in a spirited flag football tournament at Bowerman Track during Mountainfest on Fort Drum, New York, June 17, 2024. Playing team sports enhances teamwork, unit cohesion, and healthy competition among Soldiers, vital elements for a strong and unified division. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 18:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927939
    VIRIN: 240617-A-AO831-5597
    Filename: DOD_110390744
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mountain Fest Day 1, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    forscom
    usarmy
    10thMountainDivision
    MountainFest 2024

