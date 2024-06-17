Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division compete in the softball tournament at Cool Fields during the week-long Mountain Fest celebration, June 17, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Engaging in team sports like softball strengthens bonds between Soldiers, fosters a sense of unity, and builds competitive spirit across different units, all while promoting physical fitness and providing an enjoyable break from training. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 16:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927933
|VIRIN:
|240617-A-GW675-9779
|Filename:
|DOD_110390641
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Mountain Fest 2024 Day 1, by SPC Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
