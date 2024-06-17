Mountain Fest 2024 Day 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division compete in the softball tournament at Cool Fields during the week-long Mountain Fest celebration, June 17, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Engaging in team sports like softball strengthens bonds between Soldiers, fosters a sense of unity, and builds competitive spirit across different units, all while promoting physical fitness and providing an enjoyable break from training. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)