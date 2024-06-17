Arkansas Guardsmen Complete Table VI On The M119 Howitzer, Fort Chaffee

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with Alpha battery, 1st battalion, 206th field artillery regiment complete their table VI qualifications which qualifies the cannoneers as a crew to the M119 Howitzer, and progresses them through the "walk" phase of their training at Fort Chaffee Maneuver Training Center, June 7, 2024.



Staff Sgt. Tristan Byers and Sgt. Celeste Vargas describe the Table VI qualification fire.



(Video by Arkansas Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston)