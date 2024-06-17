Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arkansas Guardsmen Complete Table VI On The M119 Howitzer, Fort Chaffee

    FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers with Alpha battery, 1st battalion, 206th field artillery regiment complete their table VI qualifications which qualifies the cannoneers as a crew to the M119 Howitzer, and progresses them through the "walk" phase of their training at Fort Chaffee Maneuver Training Center, June 7, 2024.

    Staff Sgt. Tristan Byers and Sgt. Celeste Vargas describe the Table VI qualification fire.

    (Video by Arkansas Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 15:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 927891
    VIRIN: 240607-Z-DR641-1002
    Filename: DOD_110390222
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: SEARCY, ARKANSAS, US

    Arkansas National Guard
    1st battalion
    M119 Howitzer
    table VI
    Fort Chaffee Maneuver Training Center
    206th field artillery regiment

