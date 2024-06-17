Soldiers with Alpha battery, 1st battalion, 206th field artillery regiment complete their table VI qualifications which qualifies the cannoneers as a crew to the M119 Howitzer, and progresses them through the "walk" phase of their training at Fort Chaffee Maneuver Training Center, June 7, 2024.
Staff Sgt. Tristan Byers and Sgt. Celeste Vargas describe the Table VI qualification fire.
(Video by Arkansas Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston)
|06.07.2024
|06.17.2024 15:15
|Package
|927891
|240607-Z-DR641-1002
|DOD_110390222
|00:02:11
|FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US
|FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US
|LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|SEARCY, ARKANSAS, US
This work, Arkansas Guardsmen Complete Table VI On The M119 Howitzer, Fort Chaffee, by SFC Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS
