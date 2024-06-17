The 10th Mountain Division holds the Annual Remembrance Ceremony honoring those who have fallen in the line of duty, June 17, 2024, at Memorial Park on Fort Drum, New York. "Know this, we will keep climbing confidently," said Maj. Gen. Scott M. Naumann, 10th Mountian Division commanding general. "Our fallen brothers and sisters are guiding us from the summit and (be) assured we will all meet again at the top." (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kasimir Jackson)
|06.17.2024
|06.17.2024 16:11
|B-Roll
|927885
|240617-A-PK617-7966
|DOD_110390191
|00:01:52
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|0
|0
