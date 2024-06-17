video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/927885" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 10th Mountain Division holds the Annual Remembrance Ceremony honoring those who have fallen in the line of duty, June 17, 2024, at Memorial Park on Fort Drum, New York. "Know this, we will keep climbing confidently," said Maj. Gen. Scott M. Naumann, 10th Mountian Division commanding general. "Our fallen brothers and sisters are guiding us from the summit and (be) assured we will all meet again at the top." (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kasimir Jackson)