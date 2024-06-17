Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Annual Remembrance Ceremony

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Video by Spc. Kasimir Jackson 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 10th Mountain Division holds the Annual Remembrance Ceremony honoring those who have fallen in the line of duty, June 17, 2024, at Memorial Park on Fort Drum, New York. "Know this, we will keep climbing confidently," said Maj. Gen. Scott M. Naumann, 10th Mountian Division commanding general. "Our fallen brothers and sisters are guiding us from the summit and (be) assured we will all meet again at the top." (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kasimir Jackson)

    TAGS

    #10th Mountain Division
    #USArmy
    #Alpine
    #Mountainfest2024

