    2-12 Cav. Regt. participates in Women of NATO conference in Poland

    CIECHANOW, POLAND

    06.15.2024

    Video by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Logan Dougherty, the executive officer for Golf Forward Support Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, discusses her experience as a panelist at the 2024 Women of NATO conference hosted by the 5th Territorial Defence Force in Ciechanow, Poland, June 15, 2024. The 1st Cavalry Division and Task Force Pegasus recognize the importance of connecting with NATO allies on and off the battlefield. They aim to strengthen the bonds between allies through community engagements and shared understanding, ensuring a stronger NATO partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army video by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 11:50
    Category: Interviews
    VIRIN: 240615-Z-EX319-1001
