2-12 Cav. Regt. participates in Women of NATO conference in Poland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/927853" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Logan Dougherty, the executive officer for Golf Forward Support Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, discusses her experience as a panelist at the 2024 Women of NATO conference hosted by the 5th Territorial Defence Force in Ciechanow, Poland, June 15, 2024. The 1st Cavalry Division and Task Force Pegasus recognize the importance of connecting with NATO allies on and off the battlefield. They aim to strengthen the bonds between allies through community engagements and shared understanding, ensuring a stronger NATO partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army video by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett)