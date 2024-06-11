MWSS 471 conducts fuel assessment during ITX 4-24 

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 471, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct a refueling assessment during Integrated Training Exercise 4-24 at Camp Wilson, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 12, 2024. MWSS-471 conducted a fuel assessment to evaluate necessary fuel levels for future daily operating procedures conducted during ITX 4-24. ITX enables Marine Forces Reserve to mobilize geographically dispersed forces for potential future deployments, increase combat readiness and lethality, and exercise Marine Air-Ground Task Force command and control of battalions and squadrons across the full spectrum of warfare. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Josiah Jorgensen)
