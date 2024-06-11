MWSS 471 conducts fuel assessment during ITX 4-24 

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 471, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct a refueling assessment during Integrated Training Exercise 4-24 at Camp Wilson, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 12, 2024. MWSS-471 conducted a fuel assessment to evaluate necessary fuel levels for future daily operating procedures conducted during ITX 4-24. ITX enables Marine Forces Reserve to mobilize geographically dispersed forces for potential future deployments, increase combat readiness and lethality, and exercise Marine Air-Ground Task Force command and control of battalions and squadrons across the full spectrum of warfare. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Josiah Jorgensen)