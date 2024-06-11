Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWSS 471 conducts fuel assessment during ITX 4-24 

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Video by Cpl. Hunter Wagner 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 471, Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct a refueling assessment during Integrated Training Exercise 4-24 at Camp Wilson, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 12, 2024. MWSS-471 conducted a fuel assessment to evaluate necessary fuel levels for future daily operating procedures conducted during ITX 4-24. ITX enables Marine Forces Reserve to mobilize geographically dispersed forces for potential future deployments, increase combat readiness and lethality, and exercise Marine Air-Ground Task Force command and control of battalions and squadrons across the full spectrum of warfare. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Josiah Jorgensen) 

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 11:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927847
    VIRIN: 240612-M-LL870-1001
    Filename: DOD_110389606
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, MWSS 471 conducts fuel assessment during ITX 4-24 , by Cpl Hunter Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

