Keeping the birds in the air, Soldiers with the 1st battalion 185th Assault Helicopter Battalion put the muscle into maintenance to make mission.
Sgt. Joseph McConnell, UH-60 Black Hawk repairer, explains what happens when the auxiliary power unit has a low charge with low pressure in the accumulator.
(Video by Arkansas Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston)
This work, Arkansas Guardsmen Use Muscle Maintenance, Keep Black Hawk Flying, by SFC Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
