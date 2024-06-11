Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arkansas Guardsmen Use Muscle Maintenance, Keep Black Hawk Flying

    FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Keeping the birds in the air, Soldiers with the 1st battalion 185th Assault Helicopter Battalion put the muscle into maintenance to make mission.
    Sgt. Joseph McConnell, UH-60 Black Hawk repairer, explains what happens when the auxiliary power unit has a low charge with low pressure in the accumulator.

    (Video by Arkansas Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 10:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 927843
    VIRIN: 240611-Z-DR641-1003
    Filename: DOD_110389545
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US

    This work, Arkansas Guardsmen Use Muscle Maintenance, Keep Black Hawk Flying, by SFC Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Repair
    Black Hawk
    Arkansas National Guard
    1st battalion 185th Assault Helicopter Battalion
    Black Hawk Maintenance

