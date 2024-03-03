Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d Marine Division Change of Command 2024 (3 of 3)

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Video by Cpl. Cassidy Shepherd 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Division (MARDIV) participate in the division change of command ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 14, 2024. During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Calvert L. Worth Jr. relinquished command of 2d MARDIV to Maj. Gen. David L. Odom, a tradition symbolizing the transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability of the Marines and Sailors under his charge. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cassidy Shepherd)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 10:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927825
    VIRIN: 240614-M-IA046-1003
    Filename: DOD_110389091
    Length: 00:12:10
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d Marine Division Change of Command 2024 (3 of 3), by Cpl Cassidy Shepherd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    General
    motivation
    COC
    commander
