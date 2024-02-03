2d Marine Division Change of Command 2024 (2 of 3)

U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Division (MARDIV) participate in the division change of command ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 14, 2024. During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Calvert L. Worth Jr. relinquished command of 2d MARDIV to Maj. Gen. David L. Odom, a tradition symbolizing the transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability of the Marines and Sailors under his charge. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Cassidy Shepherd)
|06.14.2024
|06.17.2024 10:39
|B-Roll
|927824
|240614-M-IA046-1002
|DOD_110389072
|00:20:06
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|2
|2
