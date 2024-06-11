Iowa Air Guard performs Iowa Corn 350 flyover

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll video shows a KC-135 Stratotanker from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing performing a flyover at the Iowa Speedway near Newton, Iowa prior to the NASCAR Iowa Corn 350 race on June 16, 2024.



The refueling jet flyover was a fitting prelude to Iowa’s first NASCAR Cup Series race billed as being powered by ethanol made from Iowa corn.



The Iowa Air National Guard unit from Sioux City was invited to perform the flyover in their home state as part of the Father’s Day race. Home state events like Sunday’s flyover are always thrilling for unit members who get a chance to be a part of the excitement of NASCAR.



After the flyover the aircrew were invited to the track to watch the race.