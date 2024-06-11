Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iowa Air Guard performs Iowa Corn 350 flyover

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEWTON, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2024

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    B-roll video shows a KC-135 Stratotanker from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing performing a flyover at the Iowa Speedway near Newton, Iowa prior to the NASCAR Iowa Corn 350 race on June 16, 2024.  

    The refueling jet flyover was a fitting prelude to Iowa’s first NASCAR Cup Series race billed as being powered by ethanol made from Iowa corn.  

    The Iowa Air National Guard unit from Sioux City was invited to perform the flyover in their home state as part of the Father’s Day race.  Home state events like Sunday’s flyover are always thrilling for unit members who get a chance to be a part of the excitement of NASCAR.

    After the flyover the aircrew were invited to the track to watch the race.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2024
    Date Posted: 06.16.2024 21:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927770
    VIRIN: 240616-Z-KZ880-1003
    Filename: DOD_110388358
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: NEWTON, IOWA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa Air Guard performs Iowa Corn 350 flyover, by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NASCAR
    Iowa National Guard
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Corn 350

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT