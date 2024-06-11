Iowa Air Guard performs Iowa Corn 350 flyover

A KC-135 Stratotanker and crew from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing performed a flyover above the Iowa Speedway near Newton on Sunday, prior to the NASCAR Iowa Corn 350 race.



The refueling jet flyover was a fitting prelude to Iowa’s first ever NASCAR Cup Series race billed as being “fueled” by ethanol, made from Iowa corn.



The three-day NASCAR weekend in Iowa that began on Friday, included the ARCA Menards Series' Atlas 150. NASCAR Xfinity Series' Hy-Vee Perks 250 race ran on Saturday. The weekend activities concluded with the NASCAR Cup Series' Iowa Corn 350 race on Sunday.



The Iowa Air Guard air refueling unit from Sioux City was invited to perform the flyover in front of a capacity crowd in their home state as part of Father’s Day race.



Home state events like Sunday’s flyover are always thrilling for unit members who get a chance to be a part of the excitement of NASCAR.



After landing in Des Moines the aircrew made the short trip to Newton were they were invited to watch Sunday’s race from pit row. The Iowa Air National Guard has units in Des Moines and Sioux City and draws members from communities around the state. As a community-based organization, most unit members live and work in Iowa. Traditional guard members serve one weekend each month and two weeks each year.



Flying demonstrations like the one on Sunday are part of the U.S. Air Force aerial events program that are designed to incorporate training activities with aerial demonstrations. These events also help foster unit morale and contribute to community support.

