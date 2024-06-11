CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. – Ammunition Logistics Sergeant, Sgt. First Class Dusty Faught, the 149th MEB’s Sustainment Platoon Sergeant, shares his experience of transitioning roles for the Warfighter 24-4 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, on June 13, 2024. Warfighter 24-4 is a multi-state exercise conducted by the Army National Guard to test and train for battle readiness. During the joint exercise, service members will execute multiple missions and respond to simulated enemy forces.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2024 14:04
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|927754
|VIRIN:
|240615-Z-OX664-1084
|Filename:
|DOD_110387789
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SFC Dusty Faught Shares His Warfighter 24-4 Experience, by SSG Jessica Elbouab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT