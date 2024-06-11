Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SFC Dusty Faught Shares His Warfighter 24-4 Experience

    CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab  

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. – Ammunition Logistics Sergeant, Sgt. First Class Dusty Faught, the 149th MEB’s Sustainment Platoon Sergeant, shares his experience of transitioning roles for the Warfighter 24-4 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, on June 13, 2024. Warfighter 24-4 is a multi-state exercise conducted by the Army National Guard to test and train for battle readiness. During the joint exercise, service members will execute multiple missions and respond to simulated enemy forces.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.16.2024 14:04
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 927754
    VIRIN: 240615-Z-OX664-1084
    Filename: DOD_110387789
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US

    This work, SFC Dusty Faught Shares His Warfighter 24-4 Experience, by SSG Jessica Elbouab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army National Guard
    149th MEB
    Kentucky National Gurd
    Warfighter 24-4
    Ammunition Logistics
    Sustainment Platoon

