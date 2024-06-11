39th Brigade Support Battalion keeps annual training running with their mobile fuel point. Sgt. Karina Esparza, petroleum supply specialist, explains how they keep the fuel point safe and efficient.
Interview: Sgt. Karina Esparza, petroleum supply specialist, 39th Brigade Support Battalion
(Video by Arkansas Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2024 11:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927748
|VIRIN:
|240608-Z-DR641-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110387717
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Arkansas Guardsmen Keep Annual Training Rolling, Fueled For The Mission, by SFC Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT