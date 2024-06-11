Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arkansas Guardsmen Keep Annual Training Rolling, Fueled For The Mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    39th Brigade Support Battalion keeps annual training running with their mobile fuel point. Sgt. Karina Esparza, petroleum supply specialist, explains how they keep the fuel point safe and efficient.

    Interview: Sgt. Karina Esparza, petroleum supply specialist, 39th Brigade Support Battalion

    (Video by Arkansas Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.16.2024 11:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927748
    VIRIN: 240608-Z-DR641-2001
    Filename: DOD_110387717
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arkansas Guardsmen Keep Annual Training Rolling, Fueled For The Mission, by SFC Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    annual training
    petroleum supply specialist
    fuel point
    Arkansas Army National Guard
    39th Brigade Support Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT