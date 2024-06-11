Arkansas National Guard Prepares For Artillery Air Raid

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Arkansas Army National Guard conducted sling load training, during annual training at the Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, June 9, 2024.



The exercise saw the air and ground sides of the Arkansas Army National Guard, the 1st battalion, 185th assault helicopter battalion and the 1st battalion 206th field artillery regiment training together in the "Walk" phase of their artillery air raid training.



Interviews: Sgt. Jordan Sanders, Sgt. Celeste Vargas, Spc. Kaydence Sellers



(Video by Arkansas Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston)