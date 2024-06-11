Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arkansas National Guard Prepares For Artillery Air Raid

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Arkansas Army National Guard conducted sling load training, during annual training at the Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, June 9, 2024.

    The exercise saw the air and ground sides of the Arkansas Army National Guard, the 1st battalion, 185th assault helicopter battalion and the 1st battalion 206th field artillery regiment training together in the "Walk" phase of their artillery air raid training.

    Interviews: Sgt. Jordan Sanders, Sgt. Celeste Vargas, Spc. Kaydence Sellers

    (Video by Arkansas Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.16.2024 11:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927747
    VIRIN: 240606-Z-DR641-1002
    Filename: DOD_110387680
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arkansas National Guard Prepares For Artillery Air Raid, by SFC Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sling Load
    Arkansas National Guard
    Artillery
    77th CAB
    1-206th FA
    M101 Howitzer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT