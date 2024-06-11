Arkansas Guardsmen Construct Parking Lot, Improve Fort Chaffee

The Soldiers of the 239th Brigade Engineer Battalion are hard at work making improvements around Fort Chaffee during annual training. When their not busy blowing things up, they're building parking lots and clearing drainage ditches to mitigate the risk of flooding.
Interview: Spc. Elijah James, horizontal construction engineer, 239th Brigade Engineer Battalion, Arkansas Army National Guard
( Video by Arkansas Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2024 11:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927746
|VIRIN:
|240606-Z-DR641-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110387677
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|CONWAY, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|MOBILE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
