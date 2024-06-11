Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arkansas Guardsmen Construct Parking Lot, Improve Fort Chaffee

    FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Soldiers of the 239th Brigade Engineer Battalion are hard at work making improvements around Fort Chaffee during annual training. When their not busy blowing things up, they're building parking lots and clearing drainage ditches to mitigate the risk of flooding.

    Interview: Spc. Elijah James, horizontal construction engineer, 239th Brigade Engineer Battalion, Arkansas Army National Guard

    ( Video by Arkansas Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.16.2024 11:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927746
    VIRIN: 240606-Z-DR641-1001
    Filename: DOD_110387677
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: CONWAY, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: MOBILE, ALABAMA, US

    TAGS

    Arkansas National Guard
    Fort Chaffee
    horizontal construction engineer
    239th Brigade Engineer Battalion

