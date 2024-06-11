Army 249th Birthday Festival Ceremony

Secretary of the U.S. Army Christine E. Wormuth participates in the Army Birthday Ceremony with Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer, during the 249th Army Birthday Festival at the National Museum of the United States Army (NMUSA), Fort Belvoir, Va., June 15, 2024. Sgt. Maj. of the U.S. Army Michael R. Weimer unveiled the Sgt. Stout M-SHORAD Stryker combat vehicle during the ceremony. The M-SHORAD uses the M-1126 Stryker combat vehicle as its chassis. The M-SHORAD's dedicated air defense artillery (ADA) and non-dedicated air defense capabilities enable movement and maneuver by destroying, neutralizing, or deterring low-altitude air threats to defend critical fixed and semi-fixed assets and maneuver forces.The U.S. Army’s legacy has been built over 249 years on the dedication, courage, and heroism of every American Soldier who have answered the call since the Army’s founding in 1775, “Honoring the Past and Defending the Future.” (U.S. Army video by Sfc. Ernest Henderson and Spc. David Carvajal)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2024 03:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927732
|VIRIN:
|160624-A-BY325-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110387443
|Length:
|00:04:28
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
