Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army 249th Birthday Festival Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2024

    Video by Spc. David Carvajal and Sgt. 1st Class Ernest Henderson

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Secretary of the U.S. Army Christine E. Wormuth participates in the Army Birthday Ceremony with Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer, during the 249th Army Birthday Festival at the National Museum of the United States Army (NMUSA), Fort Belvoir, Va., June 15, 2024. Sgt. Maj. of the U.S. Army Michael R. Weimer unveiled the Sgt. Stout M-SHORAD Stryker combat vehicle during the ceremony. The M-SHORAD uses the M-1126 Stryker combat vehicle as its chassis. The M-SHORAD's dedicated air defense artillery (ADA) and non-dedicated air defense capabilities enable movement and maneuver by destroying, neutralizing, or deterring low-altitude air threats to defend critical fixed and semi-fixed assets and maneuver forces.The U.S. Army’s legacy has been built over 249 years on the dedication, courage, and heroism of every American Soldier who have answered the call since the Army’s founding in 1775, “Honoring the Past and Defending the Future.” (U.S. Army video by Sfc. Ernest Henderson and Spc. David Carvajal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.16.2024 03:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927732
    VIRIN: 160624-A-BY325-1004
    Filename: DOD_110387443
    Length: 00:04:28
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army 249th Birthday Festival Ceremony, by SPC David Carvajal and SFC Ernest Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ABD249
    249 Army Birthday Festival
    Army 249th Birthday Festival Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT