249th Army Birthday Festival Military Police Detachment Army Military Working Dog Demonstration

Members of the 947th Military Police Detachment perform an Army Military Working Dog Demonstration during the Army Birthday Festival at the National Museum of the United States Army, Fort Belvoir, Va., June 15, 2024. The event commemorated the legacy of the U.S. Army, established June 14, 1775, and celebrates 249 years of Soldiers turning obstacles into possibilities, “Honoring the Past and Defending the Future.” (U.S. Army video by Sfc. Ernest Henderson)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2024 00:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927724
|VIRIN:
|160624-A-BY325-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110387335
|Length:
|00:05:48
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
