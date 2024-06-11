Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    249th Army Birthday Festival Military Police Detachment Army Military Working Dog Demonstration

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Ernest Henderson 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Members of the 947th Military Police Detachment perform an Army Military Working Dog Demonstration during the Army Birthday Festival at the National Museum of the United States Army, Fort Belvoir, Va., June 15, 2024. The event commemorated the legacy of the U.S. Army, established June 14, 1775, and celebrates 249 years of Soldiers turning obstacles into possibilities, “Honoring the Past and Defending the Future.” (U.S. Army video by Sfc. Ernest Henderson)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.16.2024 00:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927724
    VIRIN: 160624-A-BY325-1002
    Filename: DOD_110387335
    Length: 00:05:48
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    ABD249
    249 Army Birthday Festival
    Military Police Detachment Army Military Working Dog Demonstration

