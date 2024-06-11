249th Army Birthday Festival United States Army Downrange Band

United States Army Downrange Band performs at the Army Birthday Festival Formal Ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Army, Fort Belvoir, Va., June 15, 2024. The event commemorated the legacy of the U.S. Army, established June 14, 1775, and celebrated 249 years of Soldiers turning obstacles into possibilities, “Honoring the Past and Defending the Future.” (U.S. Army video by Spc. David Carvajal)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2024 22:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927720
|VIRIN:
|150624-A-BY325-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110387286
|Length:
|00:03:52
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
