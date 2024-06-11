Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    249th Army Birthday Festival United States Army Downrange Band

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2024

    Video by Spc. David Carvajal 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    United States Army Downrange Band performs at the Army Birthday Festival Formal Ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Army, Fort Belvoir, Va., June 15, 2024. The event commemorated the legacy of the U.S. Army, established June 14, 1775, and celebrated 249 years of Soldiers turning obstacles into possibilities, “Honoring the Past and Defending the Future.” (U.S. Army video by Spc. David Carvajal)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.15.2024 22:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927720
    VIRIN: 150624-A-BY325-1001
    Filename: DOD_110387286
    Length: 00:03:52
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    This work, 249th Army Birthday Festival United States Army Downrange Band, by SPC David Carvajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ABD249
    249 Army Birthday Festival
    United States Army Downrange Band

