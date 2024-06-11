The 39th Brigade Support Battalion keeps annual training running with their mobile fuel point. Sgt. Karina Esparza, petroleum supply specialist, explains how they keep the fuel point safe and efficient.
(Video by Arkansas Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2024 20:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|927717
|VIRIN:
|240608-Z-DR641-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110387206
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Arkansas Guardsmen Keep Annual Training 2024 Running, by SFC Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
