U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force (Forward), and Philippine Marines assist in controlling aircraft during the littoral live-fire exercise for Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 at San Antonio, Zambales, Philippines, June 15, 2024. The LLFX showcased the integrated command and control capabilities of the U.S. and Philippine armed forces in a territorial defense scenario featuring a coordinated bilateral surface and maritime strike. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2024 12:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927698
|VIRIN:
|240615-M-PO052-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110386812
|Length:
|00:05:03
|Location:
|ZAMBALES, PH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, MASA 24: U.S., Philippine Marines conduct littoral live-fire exercise B-Roll, by Cpl Christian Tofteroo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S.-Philippine littoral live-fire training success
