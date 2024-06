MASA 24: U.S., Philippine Marines conduct littoral live-fire exercise B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Robert B. Brodie, the commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force (Forward), and Philippine Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Romeo T. Racadio, the deputy commandant of the Philippine Marine Corps, oversee the command and control center during the littoral live-fire exercise for Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, June 15, 2024. The LLFX showcased the integrated command and control capabilities of the U.S. and Philippine Armed Forces in a territorial defense scenario featuring a coordinated bilateral surface and maritime strike. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kayla Halloran)