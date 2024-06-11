U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Robert B. Brodie, the commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force (Forward), and Philippine Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Romeo T. Racadio, the deputy commandant of the Philippine Marine Corps, oversee the command and control center during the littoral live-fire exercise for Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, June 15, 2024. The LLFX showcased the integrated command and control capabilities of the U.S. and Philippine Armed Forces in a territorial defense scenario featuring a coordinated bilateral surface and maritime strike. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kayla Halloran)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2024 10:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927688
|VIRIN:
|240615-M-OV505-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110386561
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|MANILA, PH
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, MASA 24: U.S., Philippine Marines conduct littoral live-fire exercise B-Roll, by Cpl Kayla Halloran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S.-Philippine littoral live-fire training success
