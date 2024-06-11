Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HIMARS in Camp Berga, Sweden

    SWEDEN

    06.07.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    U.S Marines with Kilo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, conduct dry fire exercises during Baltic Operations 24, Camp Berga, Sweden, June 7, 2024. The M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, renowned for its unparalleled mobility, unleashes a relentless barrage of six precision-guided missiles in rapid succession. BALTOPS 24 is NATO's premier large-scale maritime-focused exercise, led by the U.S. European Command in the Baltic region. This extensive exercise features 50-60 ships, 96 aircraft, and involves 12,000 participants from 19 different nations. BALTOPS 24 provides NATO with a crucial opportunity to strengthen amphibious capabilities, fostering interoperability and enhancing security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Emely Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.15.2024 06:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927686
    VIRIN: 240607-N-NO901-1001
    Filename: DOD_110386523
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: SE

    BALTOPS24

