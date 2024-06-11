HIMARS in Camp Berga, Sweden

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S Marines with Kilo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, conduct dry fire exercises during Baltic Operations 24, Camp Berga, Sweden, June 7, 2024. The M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, renowned for its unparalleled mobility, unleashes a relentless barrage of six precision-guided missiles in rapid succession. BALTOPS 24 is NATO's premier large-scale maritime-focused exercise, led by the U.S. European Command in the Baltic region. This extensive exercise features 50-60 ships, 96 aircraft, and involves 12,000 participants from 19 different nations. BALTOPS 24 provides NATO with a crucial opportunity to strengthen amphibious capabilities, fostering interoperability and enhancing security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Emely Gonzalez)