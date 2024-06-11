Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spanish Navy AV-8B Harriers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BALTIC SEA

    06.12.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Spanish Navy AV-8B Harriers assigned to the multi-purpose amphibious assault ship-aircraft carrier Juan Carlos I conduct flight operations during Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 24 in the Baltic Sea, June 12, 2024. NATO Allies actively work together to defend against peer adversaries in contested environments through integrated exercises and operations that enhance their ability to operate as a cohesive team to ensure appropriate collective posture of deterrence and defense. Exercises like BALTOPS demonstrate that the maritime partnerships of the NATO Alliance, now operating in its seventh decade, remain as robust and relevant as ever.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.15.2024 06:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927685
    VIRIN: 240612-N-NO901-5001
    Filename: DOD_110386522
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: BALTIC SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spanish Navy AV-8B Harriers, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BALTOPS24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT