Spanish Navy AV-8B Harriers assigned to the multi-purpose amphibious assault ship-aircraft carrier Juan Carlos I conduct flight operations during Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 24 in the Baltic Sea, June 12, 2024. NATO Allies actively work together to defend against peer adversaries in contested environments through integrated exercises and operations that enhance their ability to operate as a cohesive team to ensure appropriate collective posture of deterrence and defense. Exercises like BALTOPS demonstrate that the maritime partnerships of the NATO Alliance, now operating in its seventh decade, remain as robust and relevant as ever.
|06.12.2024
|06.15.2024 06:52
|B-Roll
|BALTIC SEA
