Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MASA: Medical demonstration B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    06.12.2024

    Video by Cpl. Kayla Halloran 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 371, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing; Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd MAW, and Philippine Marines hold a tactical combat casualty care and Valkyrie emergency fresh whole blood transfusion demonstration during Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, June 12, 2024. TCCC courses cover three phases; care under fire, tactical field care, and casualty evacuation procedures. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kayla Halloran)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.15.2024 10:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927684
    VIRIN: 240612-M-OV505-1001
    Filename: DOD_110386520
    Length: 00:04:24
    Location: MANILA, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MASA: Medical demonstration B-Roll, by Cpl Kayla Halloran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines
    13THMEU
    3RDMAW
    MASA
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    IMEFSummerSeries

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT