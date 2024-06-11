MASA: Medical demonstration B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 371, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing; Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd MAW, and Philippine Marines hold a tactical combat casualty care and Valkyrie emergency fresh whole blood transfusion demonstration during Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, June 12, 2024. TCCC courses cover three phases; care under fire, tactical field care, and casualty evacuation procedures. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kayla Halloran)