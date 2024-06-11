U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 371, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing; Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd MAW, and Philippine Marines hold a tactical combat casualty care and Valkyrie emergency fresh whole blood transfusion demonstration during Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, June 12, 2024. TCCC courses cover three phases; care under fire, tactical field care, and casualty evacuation procedures. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kayla Halloran)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2024 10:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927684
|VIRIN:
|240612-M-OV505-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110386520
|Length:
|00:04:24
|Location:
|MANILA, PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MASA: Medical demonstration B-Roll, by Cpl Kayla Halloran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
