The 18th Fighter Interceptor Squadron, stationed at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, participated in Red Flag-Alaska 24-2 using Eielson's Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, June 6, 2024. Exercises like Red Flag help U.S. Forces better understand our Partner's and Allies' tactics to support a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 19:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|927657
|VIRIN:
|240531-F-SH339-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110385622
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 18th FIS participates in RF-A 24-2, by Amn Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
