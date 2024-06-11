Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th FIS participates in RF-A 24-2

    EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Video by Airman Spencer Hanson 

    354th Fighter Wing

    The 18th Fighter Interceptor Squadron, stationed at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, participated in Red Flag-Alaska 24-2 using Eielson's Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, June 6, 2024. Exercises like Red Flag help U.S. Forces better understand our Partner's and Allies' tactics to support a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 19:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927657
    VIRIN: 240531-F-SH339-1001
    Filename: DOD_110385622
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th FIS participates in RF-A 24-2, by Amn Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Eielson AFB
    354th Fighter Wing
    18th FIS
    RF-A 24-2

