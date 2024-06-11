2d Marine Division Change of Command SUAS B-Roll

U.S. Marines of 2d Marine Division conduct a change of command ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina on June 14, 2024. During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Calvert L. Worth relinquished command of the division to Maj. Gen. David L. Odom. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Kumakaw)
|06.14.2024
|06.14.2024 17:26
|B-Roll
|927652
|240614-M-UQ852-1001
|DOD_110385553
|00:03:49
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|1
|1
