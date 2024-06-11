Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d Marine Division Change of Command SUAS B-Roll

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Video by Cpl. Joshua Kumakaw 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines of 2d Marine Division conduct a change of command ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina on June 14, 2024. During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Calvert L. Worth relinquished command of the division to Maj. Gen. David L. Odom. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Kumakaw)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 17:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927652
    VIRIN: 240614-M-UQ852-1001
    Filename: DOD_110385553
    Length: 00:03:49
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d Marine Division Change of Command SUAS B-Roll, by Cpl Joshua Kumakaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Camp Lejeune
    Follow Me
    2dMARDIV
    SUAS

