TTECG hosts an ITX Welcome Aboard for ITX 4-24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/927647" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Marines attend a welcome aboard brief for Integrated Training Exercise 4-24 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 13, 2024. ITX enables Marine Forces Reserve to mobilize geographically dispersed forces for potential future deployments, increase combat readiness and lethality, and exercise Marine Air-Ground Task Force command and control of battalions and squadrons across the full spectrum of warfare. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Damian Oso)