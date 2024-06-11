Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TTECG hosts an ITX Welcome Aboard for ITX 4-24

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Damian Oso 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    A U.S. Marines attend a welcome aboard brief for Integrated Training Exercise 4-24 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 13, 2024. ITX enables Marine Forces Reserve to mobilize geographically dispersed forces for potential future deployments, increase combat readiness and lethality, and exercise Marine Air-Ground Task Force command and control of battalions and squadrons across the full spectrum of warfare. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Damian Oso)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 16:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927647
    VIRIN: 240606-M-VM781-1001
    Filename: DOD_110385443
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, TTECG hosts an ITX Welcome Aboard for ITX 4-24, by LCpl Damian Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMCNEWS, Warfighting, brief, Coyote, Infantry, Classroom

