TTECG hosts an ITX Welcome Aboard for ITX 4-24

A U.S. Marines attend a welcome aboard brief for Integrated Training Exercise 4-24 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 13, 2024. ITX enables Marine Forces Reserve to mobilize geographically dispersed forces for potential future deployments, increase combat readiness and lethality, and exercise Marine Air-Ground Task Force command and control of battalions and squadrons across the full spectrum of warfare. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Damian Oso)
|06.06.2024
|06.14.2024 16:35
|B-Roll
|927647
|240606-M-VM781-1001
|DOD_110385443
|00:01:00
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
