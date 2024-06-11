2024 Selfridge Open House and Air Show Kick Off Video

Chief Master Sgt. Rick Gordon, 127th Wing Command Chief, delivers the opening message for the 2024 Selfridge Open House and Air Show.
The 127th Wing opened the base to approximately 100,000 spectators to enhance public awareness of the Air National Guard’s preparedness, demonstrate modern weapon systems and capabilities, promote positive community and international relationship, to showcase Airmen and to support recruiting and retention.
