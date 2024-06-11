Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Selfridge Open House and Air Show, Static Display Area

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann reports live from the static aircraft display area at the 2024 Selfridge Open House and Air Show. More than 2 dozen aircraft for on display for spectators, including the featured B-52 Stratofortress.
    The 127th Wing opened the base to approximately 100,000 spectators to enhance public awareness of the Air National Guard’s preparedness, demonstrate modern weapon systems and capabilities, promote positive community and international relationship, to showcase Airmen and to support recruiting and retention.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 14:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 927605
    VIRIN: 240608-F-JK012-8394
    Filename: DOD_110384389
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Selfridge Open House and Air Show, Static Display Area, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Air Show
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing
    2024SelfridgeOHAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT