2024 Selfridge Open House and Air Show, Air Show Center

Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann reports live from “Air Show Center,” at the 2024 Selfridge Open House and Air Show. This area is the center of the viewing area, and is both the communications hub, and the location of the Air Show hosts.
The 127th Wing opened the base to approximately 100,000 spectators to enhance public awareness of the Air National Guard’s preparedness, demonstrate modern weapon systems and capabilities, promote positive community and international relationship, to showcase Airmen and to support recruiting and retention.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 14:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|927604
|VIRIN:
|240608-F-JK012-2296
|Filename:
|DOD_110384387
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
