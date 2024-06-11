Defending the Nation for 249 Years

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- Joint Base Langley-Eustis wishes the U.S. Army a happy 294th birthday, June 14, 2024 at JBLE, Virginia. The Army's heritage dates back to 1775 when the Continental Congress voted to establish the Continental Army, led by Gen. George Washington in response to British aggression during the Revolutionary War.. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)
Date Taken:
06.07.2024
Date Posted:
06.14.2024
