Defending the Nation for 249 Years

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- Joint Base Langley-Eustis wishes the U.S. Army a happy 294th birthday, June 14, 2024 at JBLE, Virginia. The Army's heritage dates back to 1775 when the Continental Congress voted to establish the Continental Army, led by Gen. George Washington in response to British aggression during the Revolutionary War.. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)

