Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve Army Birthday Ceremony

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 181st Infantry Regiment, Massachusetts National Guard, deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, celebrate the 249th birthday of the United States army with a ceremony held at Union III in Baghdad, Iraq, June 14, 2024.
SB 0:37-1:30 by Maj. Gen. Joel "JB" Vowell, Commanding General, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 10:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927536
|VIRIN:
|240614-A-XO554-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110382872
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|BAGHDAD, IQ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
