    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve Army Birthday Ceremony

    BAGHDAD, IRAQ

    06.14.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Hobbs 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 181st Infantry Regiment, Massachusetts National Guard, deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, celebrate the 249th birthday of the United States army with a ceremony held at Union III in Baghdad, Iraq, June 14, 2024.

    SB 0:37-1:30 by Maj. Gen. Joel "JB" Vowell, Commanding General, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 10:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927536
    VIRIN: 240614-A-XO554-1001
    Filename: DOD_110382872
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: BAGHDAD, IQ

    TAGS

    New Jersey
    Massachusetts
    National Guard
    Army Birthday
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    CJTF-OIR

