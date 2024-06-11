The horizontal construction engineers of the 239th Brigade Engineer Battalion are making improvements around Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, during annual training. When not training in demolition, these Soldiers are spending their annual training building parking lots and clearing drainage ditches to mitigate the risk of flooding.
Interview: Spc. Elijah James, horizontal construction engineer, 239th Brigade Engineer Battalion
(Video by Arkansas Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 22:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927511
|VIRIN:
|240606-Z-DR641-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110382416
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Arkansas Guardsmen Construct New Parking Lot, by SFC Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT