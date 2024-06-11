Arkansas Guardsmen Construct New Parking Lot

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/927511" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The horizontal construction engineers of the 239th Brigade Engineer Battalion are making improvements around Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, during annual training. When not training in demolition, these Soldiers are spending their annual training building parking lots and clearing drainage ditches to mitigate the risk of flooding.



Interview: Spc. Elijah James, horizontal construction engineer, 239th Brigade Engineer Battalion



(Video by Arkansas Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston)