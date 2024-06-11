18th Fighter Intercepter Squadron takes-off during Red Flag-Alaska 24-2

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons pilots assigned to the 18th Fighter Interceptor Squadron conduct pre-flight inspections during Red Flag-Alaska 24-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. Approximately 3100 service members from 3 nations participated in Red Flag-Alaska 24-2 from May 30 to June 14, 2024. RF-A reinforces the United States’ continued commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region(U.S. Air Force video by 354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)
