    Indian Air Force Participates in Red Flag-Alaska 24-2

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle 

    354th Fighter Wing

    Two Indian Air Force Rafale squadrons participate in Red Flag-Alaska 24-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 6, 2024. This is the first Red Flag exercise that the Indian Air Force has participated in since 2016. Red Flag-Alaska serves as an ideal platform for international engagement and the exercise has a long history of including Allies and partners. This enables all involved to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 21:26
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US

    IAF
    Indian Air Force
    INDOPACOM
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    RFA24
    RF-A 24-2

