Indian Air Force Participates in Red Flag-Alaska 24-2

Two Indian Air Force Rafale squadrons participate in Red Flag-Alaska 24-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 6, 2024. This is the first Red Flag exercise that the Indian Air Force has participated in since 2016. Red Flag-Alaska serves as an ideal platform for international engagement and the exercise has a long history of including Allies and partners. This enables all involved to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 21:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|927496
|VIRIN:
|240607-F-EP621-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110382234
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
