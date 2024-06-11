Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-125th Infantry Memorial Run

    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment, Michigan National Guard, conduct a formation run at Camp Grayling Maneuver Training Center in Grayling, Mich., June 11, 2024. The unit held the run to commemorate two Soldiers; -- Private First Class John A. Conroy and Private George A Laine. Both men were part of Michigan’s 125th Infantry Regiment in the early 20th century and stationed at nearby Camp Grayling.

    Private Conroy died of pneumonia in 1927, while Private Laine drowned in Frog Lake in 1939, just two months before WWII. The graves were rediscovered during a training exercise in the 1950s. The Camp Grayling staff has continued to care for the cemetery to this day. The Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs purchased new headstones for both graves in 1958, followed by a service on Memorial Day that same year.

    The 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry, of the Michigan National Guard is renewing efforts to preserve its proud legacy by taking responsibility for the upkeep and maintenance of monuments and dedications erected in their unit’s honor. The 125th traces its lineage back to the 1850s and has fought in almost every conflict that the United States has participated in. It’s motto is “Yield to None.”

    Annual training is typically a 15-day training period that allows Soldiers to execute complex training plans to increase proficiency in unit essential tasks. Service members of the Michigan National Guard train to strengthen their profession and maintain readiness to win our nation’s wars. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 19:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927493
    VIRIN: 200613-Z-OV434-1001
    Filename: DOD_110382181
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US

    Michigan
    memorial run
    Michigan National Guard
    1-125th Infantry Regiment

