1-125th Infantry Memorial Run

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/927493" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment, Michigan National Guard, conduct a formation run at Camp Grayling Maneuver Training Center in Grayling, Mich., June 11, 2024. The unit held the run to commemorate two Soldiers; -- Private First Class John A. Conroy and Private George A Laine. Both men were part of Michigan’s 125th Infantry Regiment in the early 20th century and stationed at nearby Camp Grayling.



Private Conroy died of pneumonia in 1927, while Private Laine drowned in Frog Lake in 1939, just two months before WWII. The graves were rediscovered during a training exercise in the 1950s. The Camp Grayling staff has continued to care for the cemetery to this day. The Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs purchased new headstones for both graves in 1958, followed by a service on Memorial Day that same year.



The 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry, of the Michigan National Guard is renewing efforts to preserve its proud legacy by taking responsibility for the upkeep and maintenance of monuments and dedications erected in their unit’s honor. The 125th traces its lineage back to the 1850s and has fought in almost every conflict that the United States has participated in. It’s motto is “Yield to None.”



Annual training is typically a 15-day training period that allows Soldiers to execute complex training plans to increase proficiency in unit essential tasks. Service members of the Michigan National Guard train to strengthen their profession and maintain readiness to win our nation’s wars. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas)