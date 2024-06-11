1-125th Infantry STX Lanes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment, Michigan National Guard, conduct Situational Training Exercises, during annual training at Camp Grayling Maneuver Training Center in Grayling, Mich., June 11, 2024. The unit utilized their annual training to practice a wide array of infantry tasks such as tactics, patrolling, and tactical casualty care. Annual training is typically a 15-day training period that allows Soldiers to execute complex training plans to increase proficiency in unit essential tasks. Service members of the Michigan National Guard train to strengthen their profession and maintain readiness to win our nation’s wars. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas)