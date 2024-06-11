Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-125th Infantry STX Lanes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment, Michigan National Guard, conduct Situational Training Exercises, during annual training at Camp Grayling Maneuver Training Center in Grayling, Mich., June 11, 2024. The unit utilized their annual training to practice a wide array of infantry tasks such as tactics, patrolling, and tactical casualty care. Annual training is typically a 15-day training period that allows Soldiers to execute complex training plans to increase proficiency in unit essential tasks. Service members of the Michigan National Guard train to strengthen their profession and maintain readiness to win our nation’s wars. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 19:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927491
    VIRIN: 240611-Z-OV434-1001
    Filename: DOD_110382168
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-125th Infantry STX Lanes, by SSG Daniel Garas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Michigan

    Infantry

    Army National Guard

    Infantry Tactics

    TAGS

    Camp Grayling
    Michigan National Guard
    1-125 INF
    1-125 Infantry

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT